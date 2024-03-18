Flathead Avalanche Center Backcountry Avalanche Warning extended

HUNGRY HORSE — The Flathead Avalanche Center in Hungry Horse has extended a Backcountry Avalanche Warning for parts of Northwest Montana.

Prolonged warm, sunny weather is creating very dangerous avalanche conditions on and below steep slopes above 5,000 feet in the Flathead, Whitefish, and Swan mountain ranges, and portions of Glacier National Park.

The warning is in effect until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

According to the Flathead Avalanche Center, natural and triggered avalanches involving wet snow are very likely on both sunny and shady slopes. Large and very large avalanches are possible.

Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended in the Whitefish, Swan, and Flathead mountain ranges, as well as Glacier National Park.

