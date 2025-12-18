Flathead Electric works to restore power to customers after hurricane-force winds

MISSOULA — Flathead Electric Cooperative continues making steady progress restoring power following hurricane-force winds that caused widespread damage across northwest Montana from Libby to Essex, south through the Swan Valley and Rollins, and north to Whitefish.

As of approximately 3 p.m. Thursday, power has been restored to more than 20,000 members. Approximately 10,000 members remain without service, and for some, another night without power is very likely.

Due to the extensive damage, this is expected to be a multi-day restoration event. An emergency shelter is open in Libby at the Memorial Center for those in need. In Flathead County, the Office of Emergency Services and the Red Cross are prepared to open a shelter at the Fairgrounds upon request. Members may call 406-758-2111 to request assistance.

In a press release, Flathead Electric Co-Op say crews restore power by following the flow of electricity. Transmission issues were largely addressed Wednesday. Crews are now inspecting substations and main feeder lines, with the goal of restoring power to the greatest number of members as quickly and safely as possible. However, crews must visually inspect each issue before determining what resources are needed, which may include tree crews, substation crews, or traffic control. Because of the scale and complexity of this outage, estimated restoration times are not available.

Members may notice nearby homes with power while their service remains out. This can occur if neighbors have generators or are served by a different feeder.

Weather continues to affect restoration efforts. The National Weather Service has issued a wind warning for Libby and the Flathead Valley from 2 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, with southwest winds sustained at 15–20 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. More outages may occur because of these continued winds.

Check out meteorologist Erin Yost's forecast here: https://www.kpax.com/weather/weather-forecast-more-wind-overnight-with-heavy-mountain-snow

All available Co-op employees are working to restore power, with crews rotating to ensure adequate rest. Phone lines and the automated text system are experiencing heavy volumes, and text updates may be delayed. The outage map reflects current outages but does not include estimated restoration times or causes at this time. The best source for timely updates is flatheadelectric.com, which is updated several times daily, along with the Co-op's Facebook page.

The cooperative appreciates the many offers of support from members and partners. The best way to help is to slow down and move over for crews working in the field, allow them space to work safely, and to always stay away from downed power lines.

For the latest outage information, visit flatheadelectric.com.

