Flathead Lake will be kept higher this spring to prepare for a dry summer

POLSON — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved a request by Energy Keepers, Inc. (EKI) on March 25, 2024, to keep Flathead Lake two feet higher than normal this spring.

The hope is to allow for higher lake levels later in the year.



This request means EKI will deviate from the Flood Risk Management Plan, where normally the water level is reduced to 2883 feet in preparation for spring runoff.

EKI officials say this change increases the likelihood of Flathead Lake reaching full pool in June.

EKI Communications Director Robert McDonald told MTN News that the company plans to keep the lake fuller for longer this year.

Each Spring, EKI, uses the SKQ Dam to drain Flathead Lake each spring, lowering it 10 feet below full-pool.

They do this so that the lake can catch all the spring runoff without flooding, but this year, they’re doing something different.

“Given the conditions that we’re forecasting, potentially a second drought year, we asked if we could lower it eight feet," McDonald said.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, looking at the same data, agreed

McDonald offered up some advice for people planning their summer along Flathead Lake.

“Expect the best, but prepare for the worst. Flexibility is the key word. Be ready to adjust and adapt to the conditions.”

The water flowing into Flathead Lake in 2023 was one of the driest in the history of the lake and forecasts show 2024 may be a similar story.

