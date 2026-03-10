Flathead National Forest hosts public meeting discussing proposed Holland Lake wastewater system

CONDON — The Flathead National Forest hosted a public information session Monday in Condon regarding its proposal for a long-term solution for Holland Lake’s wastewater system.

A crowd gathered at the Swan Valley Community Hall to ask questions to Flathead National Forest service officials about a proposed option.

“And does it lead to the expansion of the lodge similar to what POWDR proposed or even bigger to what POWDR proposed three years ago? That’s what I’m trying to figure out,” said Missoula resident Jim Morrison.

Last week the forest service released a plan that would replace a portion of the existing infrastructure with a similar lagoon system.

The current system is not operational due to a compromised lagoon liner.

The proposed system would include modernized components, designed to handle the same amount of waste material as the existing system but would be built on a larger scale.

“And there’s a reason why they are slightly different sizes than the original design, one that’s 25 years old. It didn’t take into consideration from the bottom of the facility to groundwater or the precipitation, and it didn’t take into consideration the amount of use that could happen with the existing permit,” said Flathead National Forest Supervisor Anthony Botello.

Botello answered questions on the size of the lagoons and whether the forest service could look at different lagoon proposals that would be smaller in scale.

“Five times the size of the volume that’s up there right now and then it’s planning to take in triple the volume that’s ever gone through there in the last 20 years, so it’s big,” said Missoula resident David Roberts.

Roberts is worried a larger lagoon system could lead to expansion opportunities for Holland Lake Lodge in the coming years.

“I think that is the big concern is that it’s leaving it open for another POWDR size expansion in the future,” added Roberts.

Botello said the lagoon has to be built large enough in scale to hold waste for potential year-round use which is allowed under the lodge’s existing 20-year special use permit.

He said current owner Eric Jacobsen has five years to propose a Master Development Plan.

No expansion plans have been brought forward to the forest service.

“We’re going to ask him for a Master Development Plan sometime in the next five years. He has not submitted that, to my knowledge he’s not even working on that. He truly, I believe, needs to get open and operate, he just needs to begin to operate the lodge, that is the forest service interest,” said Botello.

Botello said the proposed wastewater system is not finalized, and the forest service is still taking in public comment as they study different options for lagoon size.

“We’re in the middle of our analysis right now, and comments like the ones we heard today really help us refine our analysis and ultimately influence our decision,” said Botello.

Condon resident Grace Siloti was pleased with the open dialogue residents had with the forest service during Monday's meeting.

“We have a chance to do it right where so many places we can learn from where they got it wrong, so I think it’s important for us to brainstorm, sometimes it’s difficult, sometimes it un-fun, but I think it’s very important for us to share our ideas and learn and try to get this right,” said Siloti.

A final decision on the proposed wastewater system is expected this June.

Information on the proposal can be found here.

Public input on the proposal can be submitted here.