CONDON — After the U.S. Forest Service nixed the large mid-Swan project in April, Flathead National Forest officials decided to move forward with management through smaller objectives.

On May 21, Swan Valley Connections hosted a tour of one such objective, the Piper Creek Project, north of Condon.

"The majority of the project is within the wildland urban interface, and so we think about that a lot as we work to manage the landscape," Swan Lake District Ranger Sarah Canepa told MTN.

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Flathead National Forest provides details on Piper Creek Project

The Piper Creek Project proposes management for 2,307 acres, much of which is dense forest.

"More resilient stands, fuels reduction, and producing sustainable timber for the local economy," Canepa said when discussing goals.

Just over 1,400 acres will see selective thinning for timber sales. For tour attendee Cameron Wohlschlegel, who works for Stoltze Land and Lumber, the commercial aspect was a point of interest.

"Well, we lost Pyramid two years ago now and so they're having to haul this product further to mills. That chews into the overall value but the local mills here need good fiber and the Swan grows great trees down here for our operations. So, it's super important to us," Wohlschlegel explained.

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The area is also home to a variety of wildlife, including lynx.

“Some of these stands, if we are to thin them out, have more opportunity to grow into valuable lynx habitat where they can feed and thrive," Canepa said.

Nearly 900 acres are set for non-commercial activity. That includes fuels reduction to diversity vegetation, making the landscape more resilient to natural disturbances, and protecting old growth trees.

"Thinking about the prevailing winds and how might a fire move through the landscape and can we break up that continuity of vegetation so that the fire would potentially lay down the ground and slow before it were to hit private property," Canepa detailed.

Swan Valley Connections hosted the tour, taking nearby homeowners, industry professionals, and students to many sections of the project.

"Our mission is to inspire conservation and expand stewardship in the Swan Valley. This is a great way to engage folks in that expanded stewardship with the Forest Service here and answer their questions," Managing Director Luke Lamar said.

The Forest Service brought a variety of staff from silviculturists, to fire managers, and biologists to provide clarity on the project.

"I think the Forest Service is listening to the local folks and they're going to try to include what they can where they can to make it work for everyone and have support for this project," Wohlschlegel said.

A decision is expected by October of this year.

Public comment can still be sent to the Swan Lake Ranger District via email or by dropping letters off at their office.

To view project documents click here.