Flooding closes Lincoln County roads

LIBBY - Lincoln County emergency officials are reporting sections of two area roads have been closed due to flooding.
Highway 508 is closed between mile marker 4 and mile marker 18 due to flooding on the highway in Yaak.
Additionally, county road crews have shut down East Side Road between mile marker 6 and 17 Mile Road due to several road washouts.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Yaak River until June 15, 2022.
The Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency notes there is no current reported flooding.