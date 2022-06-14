Watch
Flooding closes Lincoln County roads

Posted at 1:54 PM, Jun 14, 2022
LIBBY - Lincoln County emergency officials are reporting sections of two area roads have been closed due to flooding.

Highway 508 is closed between mile marker 4 and mile marker 18 due to flooding on the highway in Yaak.

Additionally, county road crews have shut down East Side Road between mile marker 6 and 17 Mile Road due to several road washouts.

The latest road conditions in Montana can be found here.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Yaak River until June 15, 2022.

The Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency notes there is no current reported flooding.

