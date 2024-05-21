Free asbestos disease screening in Kalispell May 20-22

KALISPELL — The Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD) is offering free asbestos screenings for Kalispell residents. The screening is able to identify asbestos-related diseases in Montanans who have spent time in Lincoln County.

Vermiculite is a mineral used for insulation in many buildings across the country. A vermiculite mine operated in Libby for over 70 years before its closure in 1990.

The vermiculite in Libby’s mine was contaminated with a form of asbestos now known as Libby Amphibole.

Workers in the mine and their families, as well as residents in Lincoln County may have been exposed to this particular form of asbestos.

Asbestos related diseases can take more than 40 years to develop, so individuals that have spent time in Lincoln County before 2014 may still be at risk.

CARD received a grant from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention to offer free asbestos screenings for people who qualify. They received further funding to offer the screenings in mobile clinics across the state.

The next stop for the mobile screening is in Kalispell at the Hilton Garden Inn at 1840 U.S 93 S from May 20-22.

A person qualifies for free screenings if they spent at least six months in Lincoln County– at one time or cumulative– prior to 2014.

The screening consists of a chest x-ray, autoimmune blood tests, a spirometry breathing test– which measures how much air a person can breathe in and out of their lungs and how fast– extensive health and exposure history, and an interview with a healthcare provider.

If the screening finds a suspicion of asbestos-related disease, a follow up CT scan of the chest may be ordered. The process is the same as the screenings that take place on site at CARD in Libby.

If you think you may qualify for a free screening, call 406-293-9274.

CARD was established to identify asbestos-related diseases in Lincoln County residents and help care for those affected. More information on CARD can be found on their website.

