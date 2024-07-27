FWP extends river closure to Blackfoot River due to downed power lines

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has extended the river closures to the Blackfoot River due to power lines in the water following Wednesday's storm.

The closure now includes the upper Blackfoot River from River Junction Fishing Access Site to Russell Gates Memorial FAS.

In addition to this new closure, the Clark Fork River also remains closed from Milltown State Park, just east of Missoula, to Petty Creek Fishing Access Site about 20 miles west of town.

The Bitterroot River is still closed from Chief Looking Glass FAS near Florence to the confluence with the Clark Fork River near Missoula.

These closures went into effect on July 25 and will continue as long as danger from power lines in the water exists.

FWP says recreationists should use caution in areas impacted by the storm and find other spots to go if possible. If you are out, expect that you might encounter power lines on roadways and potentially across waterways that have not yet been identified, as well as downed trees and other debris that could be blocking recreation sites and creating safety hazards in the water.