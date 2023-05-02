FWP: Several Blackfoot Valley lakes experience winter fish mortality

MISSOULA - State wildlife officials report that several lakes in the Blackfoot Valley lakes experienced a winterkill event this year, losing a portion of their fish populations.

According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, fish kills occur when prolonged ice cover and snow reduces oxygen levels in the water.

If oxygen falls low enough for a long enough period of time, fish can die.



FWP fisheries biologists have been surveying the extent of the impact of this year’s long winter on fish populations.

So far, the lakes they have found to be affected include:



Lake Upsata: Experienced a severe winterkill event this year, losing a large portion of its fish including largemouth bass, northern pike and yellow perch. Biologists will evaluate the status of fishery in upcoming weeks before determining management actions .



Experienced a severe winterkill event this year, losing a large portion of its fish including largemouth bass, northern pike and yellow perch. Biologists will evaluate the status of fishery in upcoming weeks before determining management actions Browns Lake: Biologists observed several hundred dead rainbow trout of various sizes. However, many live fish (spawners) were observed along shoreline, and anglers are already catching non-spawners in deeper water. Browns Lake will be re-stocked with fingerling rainbow trout on its normal schedule in June and September.



Harpers Lake: Approximately 80 large rainbow trout (retired brood stock) died over the winter, with limited mortality of other fish in the lake. Re-stocking of lake with catchable rainbow trout and westslope cutthroat trout has already begun and will continue this spring.

No unusual winter kill mortality has been observed on other area lakes and ponds, including Beavertail Pond, Frenchtown Pond and larger lakes in the Seeley Lake area, a news release notes.

FWP provided the following information: