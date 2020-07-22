Glacier National Park decides not to implement ticketed entry

Since the park opened June 8th, Glacier National Park has seen high levels of congestion on the west side due to the Blackfeet Reservation closure on the east side of the park due to COVID-19.

Glacier National Park staff began to explore implementing a ticketed entry system similar to what Yosemite National Park implemented last year.

But Glacier Park Superintendent Jeff Mow says after careful consideration and input from staff and local businesses, Glacier has decided not to implement the proposed temporary ticketed entry system.

Visitors are reminded that the park is very busy and can be very congested throughout the summer months. The park may still have to implement visitor use restrictions to protect public health and safety and to provide for social distancing opportunities.

Visitors are encouraged to check the online Recreation Access Display (RAD) [nps.gov], the park’s webcams [nps.gov], and the park’s Twitter account [twitter.com] for current conditions.