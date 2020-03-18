Coronavirus concerns bring changes to Glacier National Park

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — Glacier National Park has announced they are making some changes to its winter operations due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

The Apgar Visitor Center and bookstore will close until further notice beginning on March 21. The Park will continue to provide visitor information through alternative means at the Apgar Visitor Center Plaza.

During the winter months, the park -- which remains accessible to the Apgar, Lake McDonald, and St. Mary area -- offers minimal visitor services and facilities. Visitor information is available at park headquarters weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with the exception of their lunch hours.

Glacier National Park officials said in a news release the health and safety of their visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is their number one priority.

The National Park Service is urging visitors to do their part when visiting a park and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by:



maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups

washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze

staying home if you feel sick.

Click here for the latest updates about NPS operations. Specific details about operations at individual parks can be found here. Additional information and current conditions at Glacier National Park are available here.

