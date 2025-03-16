Glacier National Park superintendent to oversee Grant-Kohrs Ranch

The superintendent of Glacier National Park is adding another National Park Service site to his portfolio.

Dave Roemer, who became the 23rd superintendent of Glacier Park in 2022, will also oversee Grant-Kohrs Ranch National Historic Site, a working cattle ranch located in Deer Lodge, the Daily Montanan reports.

In addition, Glacier’s administration officer, Emily Keil, will also cover similar duties at Grant-Kohrs.

Several NPS employees, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed the arrangement but could not share details.

Glacier National Park spokesperson Gina Icenoggle told the Daily Montanan all questions regarding Grant-Kohrs and staffing changes in general should be directed to the national press office.

The newly combined administrative roles come as thousands of federal workers have been fired and tens of thousands more took a “deferred buyout” from the Trump administration earlier this year.

Among the National Park Service, 1,000 employees, roughly 5% of the agency’s workforce, were fired and another 700 reportedly accepted the buyouts.

Many existing vacancies are also not being filled under the new administration’s goal to streamline and shrink the federal workforce.

The National Park Service recorded record-breaking visitation in 2024 — 331.9 million visitors —but NPS communications employees have been told not to publicize their park’s numbers, according to an internal memo, including issuing press releases or posting on social media.

At Glacier, 2024 saw the second-highest visitation on record, with more than 3.2 million individuals passing through park entrances.

Meanwhile, Grant-Kohrs Ranch recorded 27,479 visitors last year — the highest number since 1997.

Grant-Kohrs Ranch has been seeking an Administrative Officer for seven months, according to an NPS job posting on LinkedIn, and has had an acting superintendent since 2022.

Keil was on site at Grant-Kohrs Ranch on Monday, but did not answer questions in person about her new role.

Specific questions about the administrative changes at Grant-Kohrs sent to the national press office did not receive a response, but the Daily Montanan was sent a generic response under the subject “Workforce Query” (please see below)

