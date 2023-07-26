Watch Now
Gov. Gianforte seeks drought disaster declaration

Gov. Greg Gianforte is asking the federal government to declare a drought disaster area in 11 Montana counties.
Rivers in Northwest Montana along with Flathead Lake are seeing record-low water levels this summer.
Posted at 11:06 AM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 13:07:29-04

HELENA – Gov. Greg Gianforte is asking the federal government to declare a drought disaster area in 11 Montana counties due to severe conditions.

Many of those counties are in Western Montana, including Missoula, Lake, Flathead, Lincoln, Sanders, Mineral, and Ravalli.
By designating these counties as primary natural disaster areas, the communities can access funds to help with drought relief, whether through conservation or livestock assistance programs.

Gov. Gianforte specifically mentioned the Flathead River and Flathead Lake, and the devastating impacts these drought conditions are having on the agriculture industry.

Read Gov. Ginaforte's letter here.

