RONAN — A 38-year-old Great Falls man died in a crash on Friday, March 22, 2024, in Lake County.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened at the intersection of Howlett and Songer roads outside of Ronan.

The time of the crash is not known at this time.

MHP reports the driver was headed north on Songer Road when he lost control of his pickup truck.

The truck went off the road, struck the end of a guardrail, and then rolled over into a creek.

The crash remains under investigation.