Group opposing Holland Lake Lodge expansion promises to keep U.S. Forest Service accountable

HOLLAND LAKE — MTN News sat down with Holland Lake Lodge Owner Christian Wohlfeil and a representative from the U.S. Forest Service on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023 to discuss next steps for the historic property after expansion plans were called off.

Wohlfeil has officially put the lodge up for sale and is no longer considering an expansion project with POWDR, an adventure lifestyle company out of Park City, Utah.

Representatives from Save Holland Lake — an ad-hoc coalition opposing future expansion at Holland Lake Lodge — threatened to sue the U.S. Forest Service last March, citing a lack of transparency.

Spokesman Bill Lombardi said Save Holland Lake members are pleased the expansion project is off the table, but still concerned about the future plans a new buyer may have in mind.

He’s demanding accountability from the U.S. Forest Service as the sale unfolds and is asking the agency to work alongside the public and not in secrecy.

“The public — Montanans and Americans were outraged across the board — so they instantly lost trust in the Forest Service and in the process," Lombardi said. "So, we want to see a process that is transparent, that they will inform us of what’s going on from beginning to end because this is our public land and the Forest Service works for us. So, we will hold their feet to the fire on that."

Wolfeil said he’s already been contacted by a number of interested buyers and will seek additional offers through Jan. 28, 2024.

