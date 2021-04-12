Head-on crash early Monday morning kills Superior man

THOMPSON FALLS — A Superior man died early Monday morning on Highway 200 in Sanders County after crashing head-on with a semi-truck.

The Montana Highway Patrol fatal incident report states a 24-year-old man from Superior was traveling west on Highway 200 around 3:00 am when he drove into the eastbound lanes crashing into the semi-truck. The crash happened at mile marker 55.5 near Thompson Falls.

The Superior man died on the scene. The semi-truck driver, a 56-year-old man from Thompson Falls, was transported to Clark Fork Valley hospital with injuries.

The MHP report states the Superior man was not wearing his seatbelt and drugs are being investigated. MHP says the roads were bare and dry at the time of the crash.

The name of the Superior man has not been released by authorities. The condition of the semi-truck driver was not released.

MHP continues to investigate.