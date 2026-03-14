Heavy wet snow blankets western Montana as dangerous snow squalls threaten the region Saturday

Update 11:00 a.m. March 14, 2026:

Missoula Electric Cooperative shared an update Saturday morning that the wet, heavy snow overnight has caused a significant number of tree failures and downed powerlines across their entire service territory.

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, nearly 2,500 meters are without power. In the social media post, Missoula Electric reports they have requested assistance from Ravalli Electric and Sun River Electric, who are scheduled to arrive late Saturday morning or early afternoon.

Click below for the full update:

Northwestern Energy Outage viewer map as of 11:00 a.m. is also showing thousands of residents in Missoula County without power.

Check here for updates on outages: Northwestern Energy Outage Map

Northwestern Energy website Northwestern Energy Outage viewer map Saturday, March 14, 2026.

Flathead Electric Cooperative said in a Saturday update that snow over the past 24 hours has caused additional outages across the Flathead Valley. The forecast for more snow squalls could slow restoration efforts and lead to new outages.

Several Flathead Electric crews worked through the night and will continue restoration Saturday, with a focus on the Libby area, where some members have been without power for nearly 52 hours due to extensive wind damage from March 12. Additional crews are responding to outages that developed overnight in the Flathead Valley.

To monitor outages in Northwest Montana check Flathead Electric Cooperative's website here.

First Report

Heavy wet snow blanketed western Montana Saturday morning, causing power outages and reports of downed trees across the area.

The Missoula Fire Department issued a MEANS alert Saturday, asking the public to avoid Pattee Canyon Road between Arnica and Snowshoe Lane due to weather conditions.

Polson Rural Fire District is on scene at Rocky Point Road, where numerous trees have fallen across power lines and roadways. Crews are working to clear the road, and ongoing power outages are expected in the area.

Dangerous snow squalls are possible from noon Saturday through Saturday night as a bitter cold front sweeps through western Montana, according to KPAX meteorologist Erin Yost. Read Erin's forecast here.

Travelers with plans on I-90, US-93, MT-200 or MT-12 should be prepared for sudden, drastic changes in road conditions.

Check for the latest power outages below:

