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Weather Forecast: Atmospheric River continues into Saturday

Wx Headlines
Erin Yost
Wx Headlines
Winter Storm Warnings
Winter Weather Advisories
Avalanche Warnings
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MISSOULA - Our high intensity, long duration atmospheric river event continues with the biggest impacts being felt in the higher terrain (but not limited to!).

Steady snow is expected through the Flathead and Mission Valleys tonight. Snow is again possible in the Missoula and northern Bitterroot Valleys, too, but with less certainty as we see slightly warmer temperatures.

Our Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been refreshed and are linked above. High-impact snow squalls and a flash-freeze will be possible across northwest and west-central Montana Saturday afternoon and evening.

Needless to say, avalanche danger is incredibly high and will continue with warnings in place.

Sunday will feature a quiet, chilly day with highs in the upper 30s and partly to mostly cloudy skies... another quick moving system moves in for Monday with 50s/60s & some sun beginning Tuesday!

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