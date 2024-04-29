Watch Now
Helicopter pilot who died in Anaconda crash identified

HELICOPTER ANACONDA.jpg
Heather Edwards
HELICOPTER ANACONDA.jpg
Posted at 10:47 AM, Apr 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-29 12:53:14-04

ANACONDA — The pilot killed in a helicopter crash in Anaconda Friday is identified as 28-year-old Justin Price, according to Anaconda Police Chief Bill Sather.

Price was piloting a Bell 206 helicopter in the area of Anaconda’s smelter stack when it crashed about 7:45 a.m. Friday.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Authority are investigating the incident.

Sather said the helicopter wreckage will be removed on Monday and transported to Washington state for further analysis.

