Heroics at Hoodoo: Snowmobiler rescued after serious crash

Last week, a snowmobiler was rescued from Hoodoo Pass near Superior after a serious crash.

Thanks to swift action, Will Zeman is recovering well with no major injuries.

The large group set out on Hoodoo Pass last Tuesday — riding terrain they have covered before.

Heading up a hill, Zeman's sled caught something under the snow that ejected him. He hit a rock hard and slid down slope.

After a short loss of vision, Zeman said he made it to his snowmobile and used his radio to call for help.

While a storm rolled in, the group mobilized to get Zeman back up to the trailhead, where Mineral County Search and Rescue transported him to the hospital.

"The good part of this scenario is they did everything right, as far as people that need to be rescued. They had communications, they were able to give us location updates and actually pinpoint exactly where they were. The biggest hurdle we face most of the time is trying to locate people. In the backcountry, landmarks can look very different in the winter, especially in storms," Mineral County Search and Rescue chief Scott Dodd told MTN.

"We were able to establish communications in that remote area. That helped a lot. We were able to communicate with each other and with people in the outside world, so technology definitely played a point there. We had a good outcome. That's the most important thing. We heard the guy is doing well and he's going to recover. That's awesome. That makes it worthwhile," Mineral County Search and Rescue assistant chief Dan Clemts said.

This was a collaborative effort between the group of snowmobilers as well as both Shoshone and Mineral County Search and Rescue. Even the Air Force was ready for transport if needed.

Zeman thanked all involved for getting him home to his family.

Mineral County Search and Rescue is a completely donation based service. To learn more about them, click here.