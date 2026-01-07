Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsWestern Montana News

Actions

Search and rescue underway in Hoodoo Pass area for injured snowmobiler

Hoodoo Pass
MTN News
Hoodoo Pass
Posted

MISSOULA — A search and rescue operation is underway Tuesday evening for an injured snowmobiler in the Hoodoo Pass area.

Emergency responders in Mineral County were dispatched as part of a mutual aid request from Shoshone County. Hoodoo Pass is along the Montana-Idaho border.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office posted that West End Fire, Superior Fire, Superior Area Ambulance Service, and the United States Air Force are also part of the rescue.

Details are limited at this time, but we will update you with any new information.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader