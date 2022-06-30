Highway 93 roadwork causing delays in Evaro Hill area

Drivers encountered extensive delays due to road work on US Highway 93 North in the Evaro Hill area on Thursday.

"On behalf of the Montana Department of Transportation and Riverside Contracting, we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. Our team is taking necessary steps to ensure that traffic flow is efficient and safe for all travelers moving forward," a news release states.

The delays are expected to continue through the rest of Thursday, but the current phase of roadwork is expected to be fully completed by Friday, July 1. Additionally, crews won't be present over the holiday weekend or on Monday, July 4.

Drivers will notice workers and equipment present near the bottom of Evaro Hill for the remainder of Thursday. Traffic will be directed to one side of the roadway with one lane headed in each direction. Delays are anticipated in the area.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) notes that after Thursday, there will be minimal road work taking place. Shoulder clean-up is expected to take place in the near future. Additional information on the project can be found at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/desmet/.