Highway 93 South study looking at ways to make the highway safer

MISSOULA — A study of U.S. Highway 93 South from Missoula to Florence is underway.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is working with Robert Peccia Associates, a civil engineering firm, to make the highway safer.

The section of road features sharp 'S' curves, wildlife crossings, and speeding on straightaways. Additionally, adverse weather conditions can cause crashes and hazards.

“People who live or work along this corridor if they’re sitting on a side street and trying to get on the highway, taking a left turn can be really challenging. Especially during peak travel periods," project manager Sarah Nicolai told MTN News.

She noted that left turns onto the highway and left turns from center medians have caused difficulties and collisions.

"We’re also seeing a lot of conflicts in the area what we’re calling the ’S’ curves just south of Missoula where there’s that concrete medium barrier," Nicolai said. "A lot of people take those curves pretty fast and there are some conflicts where people crash into those medium barriers."

"Speed is an important consideration in the corridor," she stated, while addressing that Missoula County independently conducted a speed study for the area.

Nicolai said that speed limits vary from 25 mph in school zones to 70 mph between Lolo and Florence. Further, without lighting along the roadway, driving at night at high speeds can cause dangerous situations.

Additionally, wildlife such as deer and elk can cross the roadway out of nowhere which makes for a potentially life-threatening event for both the driver and the animal.

In prior talks with people from the area, Nicolai shared that they received, "A lot of comments about wildlife as well.”

As for solutions, the study is primarily in the brainstorming phase. However, they have a variety of ideas at the moment which include increased signs or specialized wildlife bridges, different medians to avoid head-on collisions, adding lights, speed feedback signs, and traction on roads during the winter.

Nicolai encourages people to attend one of two public comment sessions on the corridor study. The first will take place in person at Lolo School on Farm Lane from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on November 29, 2023. Another session will happen the following day at noon on Zoom.