How to have a firework-safe Fourth of July in Western Montana

MISSOULA - Fireworks have become a Fourth of July tradition and a symbol of celebration.

On the history of using fireworks on the Fourth of July, Britannica Encyclopedia states:

"Fireworks have been part and parcel of U.S. Independence Day, the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, since its first celebration in July 1777... John Adams' letter to his wife, Abigail, informing her that the Continental Congress had declared independence: '[This day] ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more.'”

They’re an exciting and staple part of the holiday but launching fireworks comes with risks.

To make sure you have a safe and enjoyable fourth, here are some tips:



Have plenty of room to launch; find an open space without any trees or flammable materials.

Wet the area down before and after using fireworks to prevent any lingering sparks.

Brace the fireworks on either side so they don’t tip over.

Don’t launch in windy conditions.

Follow the laws in regard to where and what you can’t launch.

Never aim at someone or something.

Keep pets inside and small children far away from the fireworks.

Stay at least 100 feet away from the launch site.

Have a designated launcher, someone who has not been drinking.

Keep a fire extinguisher or hose and a shovel handy.

Dowse fireworks in water before throwing them in a metal trash container.

While fireworks may be fun for many, some pets can be sensitive to the sounds and panic. Additionally, many individuals in Montana are veterans and may be triggered by the blasts.

Debra Clevidence owns Blue Dragon Fireworks on U.S. Highway 93 South in Missoula. Her shop is packed with hundreds of kinds of fireworks. Clevidence told MTN that being courteous goes hand with using fireworks.

"For owners of pets, talk to your veterinarian and see if they can something for you to help you through that time. I know they have special things for animals, special jackets that hug them. It wouldn't hurt for you to go and knock on your neighbor's door and say ‘Hey, I need to check and make sure that there’s not a medical issue there that you know that my shooting fireworks would cause problems,’”

Clevidence also stated that being safe around fireworks involves acting responsibly and using proper common sense.

According to the City of Missoula, "Fireworks are prohibited within the City of Missoula, on open space lands, all U.S. Forest Service lands, in City and County parks and County-managed recreation areas, and at all Fish, Wildlife and Parks fishing access sites."