POLSON — Authorities have recovered human remains from Flathead Lake.

Lake County 911 took a report that a human skull had been found in the lake at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a news release.

The report was made by operators of a gill netting boat who located the skull inside their net while pulling it in.

The Lake Couty Sheriff's Office responded and the skull will be examined at the Montana Forensic Science lab.

No further information is available at this time.