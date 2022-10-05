Concerns voiced during Proposed Holland Lake Lodge expansion meeting

HOLLAND LAKE - Dozens of people were in Seeley Lake on Tuesday evening to take part in a public meeting about the proposed Holland Lake Lodge expansion project.

With around 300 people in attendance, all public comment given during Tuesday’s meeting opposed the current proposed expansion plan, with citizens raising serious questions and concerns.

Officials with the US Forest Service, the current owner of the lodge Christian Wohlfeil and representatives from POWDR answered questions from citizens and gave their own remarks.

The current plan proposed by POWDR — an adventure lifestyle company out of Park City, Utah, that owns 11 ski resorts across the nation — would nearly triple the existing footprint of the lodge.

The historic lodge is operated as a privately-owned for-profit business on 15 acres under a special use permit from the Flathead National Forest.

Forest Service officials confirmed during the meeting that another 30-day public comment period will open after further environmental analysis wraps up.

The current online public comment session runs through Oct. 7.

Comments can be submitted online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=61746 .

Hand-delivered or mail comments can go to Shelli Mavor, Swan Lake Ranger Station, 200 Ranger Station Road, MT 59911.

