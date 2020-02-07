Hungry Horse man in possession of stolen guns, arrested

KALISPELL — A Flathead man is behind bars after authorities say stolen guns and drugs were found in his home.

Flathead County Sheriff's Office detectives served a warrant on Wednesday at a home on River Drive in Hungry Horse.

Robert W. Rigsbee, 52, was subsequently arrested and sent to jail on felony possession of narcotics charges.

The Sheriff's Office reports 28 stolen firearms, numerous pieces of narcotics paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine were found in the home.

A news release states that due to the high risk nature of this search warrant, the Sheriff's Office's SWAT Team and the Kalispell SRT served the warrant.

An elderly female was also removed from the residence, but had now been placed into protective custody.