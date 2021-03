RONAN — The Flathead Tribal Police Department is attempting to locate 17-year-old Cheyanna QueQuesah.

Cheyanna has been missing from Ronan since Feb. 5.

She is described as being a Native American female who is 5’6” tall and weighs 240 pounds. Cheyanna has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Cheyanna’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Flathead Tribal Police Department at (406) 675-4700.