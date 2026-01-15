Investigation into Hot Springs School employee who allegedly stole over $13,000 continues

HOT SPRINGS — The investigation into a Hot Springs School employee who allegedly stole over $13,000 last year is still active.

As we reported last fall, an audit into the employee found inconsistencies in certain expenditures for the district.

The findings also showed the school board did not review expenses the employee paid to themself.

The employee was referred to law enforcement late last year.

On Wednesday, the Hot Springs School Board addressed the employee's status during a regular meeting.

The Superintendent said the Sanders County Attorney told them the investigation is ongoing and no additional information can be released.

We will continue to update you as we learn more.