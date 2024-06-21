Teen artists bring new murals to Arlee

ARLEE — On Thursday, a mural unveiling in Arlee brought the Teen Art Project (TAP) to a close.

Throughout the two-month-long program, teen artists got to try a variety of different creative outlets. The opportunity came via support from the Missoula Art Museum, Arlee Community Development Center, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

In May, we brought you into an inflatable bubble for a 360 degree-immersive painting experience.

For a culmination, the participants used spray paint to make large-scale murals to add more color and art to the walls of Arlee.

Melaia Matt, a helper to project leader Cameron Decker, told MTN, "We need more just like artwork with culture and to represent what this reservation is because like, usually all of the advertisements are mostly like, don't do drugs, you know, and it's nice to get something representative of what our culture is."

From the fireworks stand to the car wash, murals will soon be hanging at different spots all around Arlee.

Matt said that when she sees the murals up around the community she will feel proud of the TAP participants. "It was a small group but they still completed, accomplished so much."

