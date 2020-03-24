COVID-19: Kalispell Chamber urges legislation to help workers and businesses

KALISPELL — Kalispell Chamber of Commerce president Joe Unterreiner, issued a statement on Monday urging Congress to adopt legislation to aid workers and businesses impacted by coronavirus (COVID-19).

"The latest proposal by Sen. McConnell and the administration would provide support for businesses of all sizes across all industries that have been significantly impacted by the spread of the coronavirus. The bill would help businesses stay open and pay their employees, reduce the potential of future layoffs, and ensure more hardworking Americans have access to their paychecks," the statement read.

"Every hour that Congress delays action increases the risk that more businesses will shutter and more Americans will fall into unemployment. We cannot and should not allow this to happen. We urge Congress to act in a bipartisan manner to work out any remaining differences on this legislation and pass the bill without delay."