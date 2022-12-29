Kalispell man ID'd as victim of fatal crash on Highway 83

POLSON - Authorities have released the name of a man who died in a recent crash in the Swan Valley.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says 38-year-old Jordan Laven, of Kalispell, died in the accident which happened on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

The crash happened shortly after 12 p.m. at mile marker 73 on Montana Highway 83 south of Bigfork along Swan Lake.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and Laven's body has been taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team assisted in recovering Laven's body, according to a news release.

