Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Kalispell school board approves online learning for remainder of school year

items.[0].videoTitle
The Kalispell School District Board of Trustees have unanimously approved action to continue remote learning for the remainder of the school year.
Screen Shot 2020-04-28 at 6.58.54 PM.png
Posted at 8:58 PM, Apr 28, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-28 22:58:59-04

KALISPELL — The Kalispell School District Board of Trustees have unanimously approved action to continue remote learning for the remainder of the school year.

The trustees made the decision during a special board meeting Tuesday evening. Under the approved action, class will remain online until the final day of school June 9.

Kalispell Superintendent Mark Flatau said the only exception for in-person learning would be for one-on-one guidance between a staff member and student needing specific academic or emotional support.

The board also unanimously passed a declaration of unforeseen emergency through June 30 based on COVID-19 risks. The emergency declaration allows the school district to receive state funding, including transportation funding.

Flatau said the majority of input from families approved of his recommendation to continue online learning.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.