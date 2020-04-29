Kalispell school board approves online learning for remainder of school year

KALISPELL — The Kalispell School District Board of Trustees have unanimously approved action to continue remote learning for the remainder of the school year.

The trustees made the decision during a special board meeting Tuesday evening. Under the approved action, class will remain online until the final day of school June 9.

Kalispell Superintendent Mark Flatau said the only exception for in-person learning would be for one-on-one guidance between a staff member and student needing specific academic or emotional support.

The board also unanimously passed a declaration of unforeseen emergency through June 30 based on COVID-19 risks. The emergency declaration allows the school district to receive state funding, including transportation funding.

Flatau said the majority of input from families approved of his recommendation to continue online learning.