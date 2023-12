LOOKOUT PASS — A lack of snow has caused Lookout Pass Ski Area to push back its opening date.

The popular resort along Interstate 90 on the Montana - Idaho border tells MTN News they need about 12 to 18 more inches of snow on the mountain to open.

They have 10” at the summit, but only 4” of snow at the base and that's not enough to open.

Lookout's website notes they'll open as soon as they have enough snow.