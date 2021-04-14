Lake Co. Planning Board meeting regarding Upper West Shore zoning request

The Lake County Planning Board is meeting on Wednesday night to discuss a proposed Upper West Shore zoning request.

Some residents in that area are concerned there's going to be development in this spot that could even be an amusement park.

But while they're organizing against that possibility, the county is still working on the zoning for future development.

MTN News spoke with a Lake County planner to get a breakdown of the proposal.

A Lake County proposed zoning item is causing controversy among the county's residents, about a proposed adventure area.

The proposal could allow for commercial adventure parks from alpine slides to zip-lines, above the shores of Flathead Lake.

The planning board meets Wednesday to discuss the text of the West Short amendment item.

“This is just a first step in the process," said Lake County Planning Department Planner Tiffani Murphy.

Murphy says that the meeting is for discussing the language of the amendment, and not for voting on the item, or passing the proposal.

“What the applicants have proposed is a text amendment that would allow other commercial uses for outdoor recreational activities,” Murphy explained.

The zoning amendment states that the area open for recreational activities can only be bought under certain conditions.

“Only give properties that ability to apply for the commercial use if they are within 500 feet of the highway,” said Murphy.

The property package stretches from the beginning of Lake County on Upper West Shore to the south of Wild Ranch Road.

