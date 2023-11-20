Lake County Commissioners continue to battle the state over Public Law 280

POLSON — A judge has sided with the state of Montana regarding a lawsuit filed by Lake County over Public Law 280.

PL 280 is a 1963 law that declares Lake County will fund and deal with policing Tribal lands within the county.

It's estimated Lake County spends about $4 million a year on the law.

Since 2017, Lake County Commissioners have been unhappy with the agreement.

They've been working to get the state to pay for PL 280 cases instead, includinginitiating a withdrawal from the law and supporting a state legislative bill that would assist with funding.

Lake County eventually sued the state for payments.

Judge Amy Eddy of Lake County District Court sided with the state of Montana earlier this month, meaning Lake County is still responsible for paying.

"She issued her judgment and she sided with the state of Montana, saying that she could find nothing in the statute that obligated the state of Montana to provide money to Lake County. So, again, we were disappointed with that ruling," said Gale Decker, Lake County Commissioner.

The Lake County Commissioners have 30 days from the ruling on November 9th to decide if they will uphold their previous decision to withdraw from Public Law 280 or if they will remain in the contract.

We will keep you updated.

