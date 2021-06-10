Lake County deputy picks up statewide honor

POLSON — The Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association (MSPOA) presented Lake County Detective Scott Sciaretta with the Deputy of the Year award at the Lake County Courthouse in Polson on Thursday.

MSPOA President and Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan and Lake County Sheriff Don Bell presented Detective Sciaretta with the award for his actions involving a crisis call that created a substantial risk of injury to officers and a suicidal person in December 2020.

Detective Sciaretta was able to de-escalate the situation and peacefully resolved the situation. Presenters say that Sciaretta's work had saved lives and for that they are grateful.

"We want to thank MSPOA for that and really for Scott for the fortitude he puts forth and the hard work he puts forth every day to help protect this county,” Sherrif Bell said.

