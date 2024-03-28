Lake County District Court Judge Kim Christopher resigns

MISSOULA — A Lake County District Court judge has resigned from the bench.

MTN News has confirmed with a Montana Supreme Court spokesperson that Judge Kim Christopher's last day will be April 6, 2024.

Montana Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike McGrath notified Gov. Greg Gianforte on March 21 about the vacancy in the Twentieth Judicial District that oversees Lake and Sanders counties.

The spokesperson said he didn't know why she resigned, only saying her "retirement" is effective April 6.

Gov. Gianforte is now accepting applications and nominations to fill the vacancy through April 8, 2024.

The governor will then appoint the applicant to fill that term when it ends in January 2025.