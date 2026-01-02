Lake County Search and Rescue seeks community help for equipment upgrades

POLSON — Lake County Search and Rescue responds to dozens of emergencies around the county and on Flathead Lake.

They are in desperate need of new equipment and are turning to the community for help.

Just under 0.4% of the county's property tax goes to Lake County SAR, which means they lean heavily on donations.

The team has currently raised around $1,000 for necessary equipment upgrades.

Those upgrades include repairs on their boat, medical kits and AEDs for all vehicles, ropes and hardware, plus new snowmobiles, among other necessities.

With the fundraiser underway, SAR leaders say they appreciate any and all support.

"We are 100% volunteer, so every single dollar will go towards equipment and training for search and rescue volunteers here in Lake County and we really appreciate the outstanding support of the community," High Angle Rope Rescue Team Leader William Patrick said.

Click here to learn more about the fundraiser and how you can help.