Lake County voters supporting proposed marijuana taxes

POLSON - The proposed marijuana taxes that went before Lake County voters in Tuesday’s election have apparently both passed.

The first — which imposes a 3% tax on recreational marijuana and products sold within the county — was passing by a 79%-to-21% margin on Wednesday morning.

The other marijuana tax request was a little closer.

Lake County asked residents if a 3% option excise tax should be imposed on medical marijuana and related products sold within the county. That measure was passing by a 52%-to-48% margin on Wednesday morning.

Polson City Manager Ed Meece previously told MTN News that 50% of revenue from an approved tax would go to the county, 5% to the Montana Department of Revenue, and the remaining 45% would be divided between Polson, Ronan, and Saint Ignatius based on population.

He added the tax would be a significant revenue source for the City of Polson’s general fund.

