Watch
NewsLocal NewsWestern Montana News

Actions

Lake County voters supporting proposed marijuana taxes

Marijuana
Jonathon Ambarian
Marijuana
Posted at 10:09 AM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 12:09:22-04

POLSON - The proposed marijuana taxes that went before Lake County voters in Tuesday’s election have apparently both passed.

The first — which imposes a 3% tax on recreational marijuana and products sold within the county — was passing by a 79%-to-21% margin on Wednesday morning.

The other marijuana tax request was a little closer.

Lake County asked residents if a 3% option excise tax should be imposed on medical marijuana and related products sold within the county. That measure was passing by a 52%-to-48% margin on Wednesday morning.

Polson City Manager Ed Meece previously told MTN News that 50% of revenue from an approved tax would go to the county, 5% to the Montana Department of Revenue, and the remaining 45% would be divided between Polson, Ronan, and Saint Ignatius based on population.

He added the tax would be a significant revenue source for the City of Polson’s general fund.

Click here to view the latest (unofficial) voting results from the June 7, 2022, election.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119