POLSON — The Montana Department of Transportation reports a landslide has blocked one lane of Highway 35 north of Polson.

MDT reports the landslide happened around 11:35 a.m. Tuesday at mile marker 10 just north of Finley Point.

MTN News

The alert says one lane is blocked.

No updates on when the lane will reopen.

Stay with KPAX for updates on this developing story.