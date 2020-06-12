Largest testing event in Montana scheduled for next week in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY — A four day COVID-19 testing event is scheduled to take place next week at four different locations across Lake County.

Event organizers think that this might be the largest testing event in the state.

The first day of testing starts on June 17th at the Arlee Celebration Grounds, then moves to CSKT Tribal College in Pablo on June 18th, then to Polson High School on June 19th and wraps up on the 20th at Standing Arrow Celebration Grounds in Elmo.

Tests are free and being conducted as a drive thru testing service.

This is not an antibody test so it will only be testing for if you currently have the virus and will not clarify if you previously had the virus.

The testing process is estimated to take about 30 minutes and results of those test will be available in about a week.

Residents of Lake County and the Flathead Indian Reservation are invited to attend the drive-through event.

Test for the event runs all day, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There is no age limit to test and minors must have a parent or legal guardian consent for testing.

Forms will be available at each site.

