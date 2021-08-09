UPDATE: "Public safety risk" incident in Arlee resolved

UPDATE: 1:52 p.m. - Aug. 9, 2021

ARLEE - The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports an incident has been resolved and it is safe for residents to leave or return to their homes on or near Vanderburg Lane in Arlee.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell tells MTN News the suspect is in custody.

We will have more information on this developing story as it becomes avialable.

(first report: 1:48 p.m. - Aug. 9, 2021)

Law enforcement is asking some Arlee residents to stay inside and make sure their doors are locked.

Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputies and Special Response Team state in a social media post they “are responding to an incident in Arlee that poses a public safety risk.”

Residents living on or near Vanderburg Lane in Arlee are asked to stay inside their homes and ensure that all doors and windows are locked.

People who are away from their homes located on or near Vanderburg Lane are being told not to return home until advised that it is safe to do so.

All other community members are asked not to enter the area.

We will have more information on this developing story as it becomes available.

