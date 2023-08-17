Watch Now
Libby man dies in crash on U.S. Highway 2

MTN News
Posted at 8:46 AM, Aug 17, 2023
MISSOULA - A 34-year-old man from Libby died in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday on U.S. Highway 2 near Happy's Inn.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the accident happened shortly before 5:15 p.m. near mile marker 80.

The victim was driving westbound when his GMC Envoy drifted off the side of the road.

He then overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll over and go across Highway 2.

The victim — who was not wearing a seatbelt — was thrown from the SUV and pronounced dead on the scene.

The MHP is continuing to investigate the crash.

