Libby woman dies, child hurt in crash near Troy

LIBBY - A 32-year-old Libby woman died and a 9-year-old boy was injured in a Friday, May 19, 2023, accident near Troy.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Montana Highway 56 at mile marker 12.

MHP reports a 77-year-old driver of a pickup truck was turning left into a private driveway when he was hit by a Jeep Wrangler.

The driver of a Jeep was heading south on Highway 56 when he came over the crest of a hill and hit the pickup truck.

The force of the crash caused the Jeep to roll over several times. The driver and a passenger — who were not wearing seatbelts — were then ejected from the vehicle.

The passenger — a 32-year-old woman from Libby — was flown to Logan Health in Kalispell where she passed away.

The MHP is continuing to investigate the fatal crash.