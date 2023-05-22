Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWestern Montana News

Actions

Libby woman dies, child hurt in crash near Troy

Fatal Crash
MTN News
Fatal Crash
Posted at 10:10 AM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 12:10:04-04

LIBBY - A 32-year-old Libby woman died and a 9-year-old boy was injured in a Friday, May 19, 2023, accident near Troy.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Montana Highway 56 at mile marker 12.

MHP reports a 77-year-old driver of a pickup truck was turning left into a private driveway when he was hit by a Jeep Wrangler.

The driver of a Jeep was heading south on Highway 56 when he came over the crest of a hill and hit the pickup truck.

The force of the crash caused the Jeep to roll over several times. The driver and a passenger — who were not wearing seatbelts — were then ejected from the vehicle.

The passenger — a 32-year-old woman from Libby — was flown to Logan Health in Kalispell where she passed away.

The MHP is continuing to investigate the fatal crash.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!