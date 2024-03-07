Lincoln County libraries lacking funding, looking to become library board

LIBBY — Libraries are essential for learning and resources — not to mention, they're often a community hub in rural communities.

In Lincoln County, for example, the libraries see a lot of use. There are 8,000 registered library card users with around 60,000 visits to the libraries recorded last year.

But Lincoln County is struggling financially and that means an uncertain future for its libraries.

“I know in this digital age, it's really easy to think that libraries are obsolete and not really needed anymore. And I would heavily argue that particularly in our rural areas, the libraries are incredibly important. Incredibly important resource, a community hub,” said Lincoln County Public Library Director Alyssa Ramirez.

Lincoln County public libraries and Lincoln County are facing funding issues, putting the future of the Libby, Eureka and Troy libraries at risk.

“It's not as commissioners that we want to close down our libraries. But we have to be fiscally responsible to what our budget is,” Lincoln County commissioners said during a recent meeting.

Lincoln County commissioners recently announced the county faces a $1.6 million deficit.

Library funds have already been cut, leaving the three branches to run on a bare-bones budget and face possible facility closures.

“It is important to me that it is a place that you can go and you don't have to pay to play. You can show up and get services and help and socialization and a friendly face without having to buy a cup of coffee or get some food,” said Lincoln County Library Board Trustee Laura Finley.

In response, the library board has decided to become a library district, meaning the library would be funded through community taxes instead of county funds.

That decision must be approved by county voters though. Lincoln County commissioners will decide on Monday, March 11, 2024, if the proposed library change will appear on the June ballot.

“But I think that this is an important enough decision that it's best we just take it to the voters, rather than force a decision on them about closing the libraries or losing other county services. Let's take it to the voters. If the community really does love and value its libraries, let's have them vote on this and whether or not they want to keep it,” said Ramirez.

Community members have expressed concern about rising taxes if the library district passes. But library leaders say there's also immense support for keeping the libraries open.

“It's an opportunity to meet people all across the spectrum of our community. It's a really melting pot and I love that because it builds community. I think that libraries are a very important part of building community,” said Finley.

That's why officials say it's important to keep the doors open. Libraries aren't just about checking out books but creating community spaces for workshops, events, and research.

“You know, none of us get into library work, because we thought we were gonna get rich. We become librarians because we love our communities," said Ramirez. "We love the people that we serve. We love helping people out in any way that we can, whether it's through a book, whether it's connecting them to a resource or providing a program. And so yeah, it's really hard to think about potentially losing that."

You can learn more about the library initiative at https://www.lincolncountylibraries.com/library-district-initiative/.