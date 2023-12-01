Lincoln County Sheriff's Office looking for man reported missing from Libby

LIBBY — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about a man who has been reported missing from the Libby area.

Johnnie Lee Hantz was last seen leaving Libby on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, driving northbound on Montana Highway 37.

He was traveling in a camo-colored CAN-AM side by side with Montana license plate AAMX0486

Hantz — who was traveling with his Mastiff dog Chester — was last seen wearing a heavy black coat. He is missing part of a thumb on an unspecified hand.

Hantz may be experiencing confusion, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about Hantz is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 406-293-4112.