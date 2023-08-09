Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWestern Montana News

Actions

Lincoln County to vote on 3% marijuana sales tax

Marijuana
MTN News
The special election will take place alongside the November General Election with recreational and medical marijuana taxes being voted on separately.
Marijuana
Posted at 3:36 PM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 17:36:40-04

LIBBY - Lincoln County Commissioners have approved a resolution of intent to hold a special election on adding a local-option tax of 3% on recreational and medical marijuana sales.

The special election will take place alongside the November General Election with recreational and medical marijuana taxes being voted on separately.

In March of 2022, the Libby City Council requested county commissioners to hold an election regarding a 3% sales tax on the use of recreational marijuana.

Libby City Council Member Kristin Smith told MTN News the tax would be a great opportunity for Libby to capture extra revenue.

County Commissioners will host a public hearing on the matter on August 16.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!