Lincoln County to vote on 3% marijuana sales tax

LIBBY - Lincoln County Commissioners have approved a resolution of intent to hold a special election on adding a local-option tax of 3% on recreational and medical marijuana sales.

The special election will take place alongside the November General Election with recreational and medical marijuana taxes being voted on separately.

In March of 2022, the Libby City Council requested county commissioners to hold an election regarding a 3% sales tax on the use of recreational marijuana.

Libby City Council Member Kristin Smith told MTN News the tax would be a great opportunity for Libby to capture extra revenue.

County Commissioners will host a public hearing on the matter on August 16.

