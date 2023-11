LIBBY — A Lincoln County woman has been reported missing.

On Monday, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reported that Beverly Parker Perez, 64, was last seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, driving west on Highway 2 from Libby to Troy.

Perez was driving her 2017 grey Honda Ridgeline, license plate 56-6226F.

Perez is described as a white woman, 5'01" tall, 155 lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair.

If you know of Perez's whereabouts you are asked to call Lincoln County Sheriff's office at (406) 293-4112.