Lolo National Forest announces planned prescribed burns, including in Pattee Canyon area

MISSOULA — The Lolo National Forest is planning to conduct a prescribed burn on Tuesday, Oct. 10. 2023, near Missoula.

Firefighters will be burning up to 20 acres of hand pile burning 15 miles southeast of Missoula in the Pattee Canyon Disk Golf Course area.

Smoke may be visible from the Missoula, Bonner, and parts of the I-90 corridor.

The Lolo National Forest is also planning additional controlled burns on Tuesday in the following locations.

A 14-acre prescribed fire will occur 8 miles northeast of St. Regis. Residents in the Seven Mile area and the Highway 135 corridor may see residual smoke overnight.

Firefighters will conduct up to 45 acres of hand pile burning located 4 miles west of the Ninemile District Office in Huson. Smoke may be visible from the Ninemile Valley, Alberton, and Interstate 90.

Crews will be burning several piles 12 miles west of Thompson Falls. Smoke may be visible from Thompson Falls.

Firefighters will patrol and monitor the burning over the next few days.

Additional information on Tuesday's prescribed burns can be found here.